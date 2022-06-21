White House Announces Update On Brittney Griner, Wife

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, were hopeful they'd be able to talk over the phone this past weekend. Unfortunately, their call never connected.

According to the Associated Press, Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the U.S. embassy in Russia.

On Tuesday, Biden administration officials had an update on this situation. A phone call between Griner and her wife is being rescheduled.

Griner's previous attempts were unable to connect because of an "unfortunate mistake." State Department spokesman Ned Price referred to this mistake as a "logistical error."

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, was detained by the Russian government in February for allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, recently commented on Griner's situation.

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

There is currently no timetable for Griner's return to the United States.