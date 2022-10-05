White House Reveals How Russia Has Responded To Brittney Griner Offers

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

The White House has not made any progress in its negotiations with Russian officials regarding a prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Back in August, Griner was convicted on drug charges stemming from an incident in February. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the United States sent a "serious" proposal to Russia all the way back in July.

Russia has not yet responded to that offer.

"We want Russia to take this offer that we have put on the table—a substantial offer as you've heard us say many times—seriously," Jean-Pierre said, via Newsweek. "Or they can make a serious counteroffer, but they need to make a serious counteroffer."

It has been reported that infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the "Merchant of Death," has been included in the United States' proposed deal.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, recently said she's beginning to worry about Brittney. She feels as if the WNBA star is being held as a hostage.

We'll provide updates on Griner's situation when they're available.