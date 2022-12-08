White House Reveals It Proposed Another Significant Trade

WHITE PLAINS, NY - NOVEMBER 16: In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, former Soviet military officer and arms trafficking suspect Viktor Bout (C) deplanes after arriving at Westchester County Airport November 16, 2010 in White Plains, New York. Bout was extradited from Thailand to the U.S. to face terrorism charges after a final effort by Russian diplomats to have him released failed. (Photo by U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images) Handout/Getty Images

Like an NFL general manager on Draft Day - albeit with far more significant stakes - the Biden administration apparently had their eyes on another trade before pulling the trigger on the deal to bring home Brittney Griner this morning.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, the U.S. State Department initially proposed a 1-for-1 swap that would have brought former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan home in exchange for convicted arms dealer and Russian national Viktor Bout. Bout was ultimately sent to Russia in the exchange for Griner.

However, trading Bout for Whelan was apparently "a non-starter" for Russia. Per the report, Russia considers Whelan to be a different "class" of prisoner since he was convicted of espionage.

To make matters worse, Russian officials apparently left no room to negotiate on the matter. The offer was to either accept Griner-for-Bout or there would be no deal at all.

This information hasn't stopped most people from criticizing the deal as the United States getting fleeced in the real-world equivalent of a sports trade.

Unfortunately, trades between nations involving which citizens belong in prison are rather different than general managers trading imaginary assets and what is effectively play-money for player contracts.

We can only hope that the State Department is able to continue negotiating with Russia for Whelan's safe return, but it appears that a one-for-one swap isn't in the cards.