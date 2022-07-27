White House Reveals Official Demand For Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Months after her arrest, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner remains incarcerated in Russia for having cannabis oil in her luggage.

Over the past few weeks, Griner's trial has begun, though it's unclear if there's a resolution coming any time soon. In the meantime, the White House has been working hard on her behalf.

According to a new statement from the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, White House officials will be speaking with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov soon. Blinken made it clear the U.S. will demand the release of Griner and fellow U.S. citizen Paul Whelan.

"Sec of State Antony Blinken just now: will speak to Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and demand release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan," ESPN insider T.J. Quinn said. "Says US 'Put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago' to facilitate their release. First public acknowledgment of proposal."

Earlier in her trial, Griner acknowledged that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. It was reportedly prescribed by a doctor to treat pain stemming from her basketball career.

If convicted, Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.