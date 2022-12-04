White House Reveals Significant Brittney Griner Update

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The White House revealed on Sunday afternoon a significant update on the Brittney Griner situation.

There appears to be significant cause for optimism, as the White House is having regular talks with Russia over a prisoner swap involving Griner.

“The proof will be in the pudding,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in an interview with Face the Nation. “We have to see if the engagements that we’ve had, the discussions that we have, produced an actual result. That’s the most important thing. But we are not resting on the laurels of having put forward a proposal some months ago. We’ve been actively engaged over these many months to try to move things forward.

“We’ve been engaged repeatedly,” Blinken added. “In any way that we can, to try to advance it and to look to see if there are different permutations that could achieve what we’re trying to achieve, which is to get our people home.”

That's a significant update regarding Griner, as talks had been quiet in recent weeks.

Hopefully, the WNBA star turned Russian prisoner will be back on American soil before the new year.

It would be great to have the former Baylor Bears star home for Christmas.