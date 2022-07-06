White House Updates Brittney Griner Situation: Sports World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the White House released a statement confirming President Joe Biden spoke with Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being detained in Russia.

"The President offered his support to Cherelle and Brittney's family, and he committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney home," the statement said. "...The President directed his national security team to remain in regular contact with Cherrelle and Brittney's family, and with other families of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, to keep them updated on efforts to secure the release of their loved ones as quickly as possible."

It didn't take long for those on social media to start weighing in.

"Griner's supporters have pushed for a face-to-face meeting w her wife and the President and Vice President, hoping it gets the WH to push harder for a deal to bring BG home," ESPN's T.J. Quinn - who has been all over this story - wrote. "This isn't quite what they've been seeking, but it's another day of the WH having to answer q's about her."

"Get it done joe!" another fan said.

"Finally it’s only been like like 4 months," a third fan said.

Griner, an eight-time WNBA All-Star and two-time scoring leader, has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges.

Will Griner be released at some point?