White Sox Announce Decision On Game Following Monday Shooting

A horrible tragedy unfolded at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois this morning that left six dead and 24 injured from a mass shooting.

The Chicago White Sox, as a result, are making a major change to tonight's game against the Minnesota Twins.

The AL Central ballclub had plans to hold a fireworks show after the game. The White Sox are cancelling the fireworks show out of respect.

A moment of silence will be held before the game in Chicago.

"Our hearts are with the Highland Park community," the team said in a statement. "The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy. After consulting with Major League Baseball, tonight's scheduled game against Minnesota will take place at 7:10 p.m. However, the postgame fireworks celebration is canceled. A moment of silence will be held before the start of tonight's game."

A classy move by the White Sox.

We send our heartfelt condolences to those impacted by today's unspeakable tragedy.