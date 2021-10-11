Another ALDS Game 3, another umpiring controversy.

Less than an hour after the controversial “ground rule double” in the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of their series, we had a controversial ruling in Game 3 of the Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning of the White Sox vs. Astros game, Chicago scored on a controversial play at home plate.

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal got in the way of a throw from first base to home, allowing a run to score. However, the umpires deemed that Grandal was simply establishing his line to first base. So, even, though he was on the grass, the play was deemed fair.

Of course, many are arguing that Grandal threw his shoulder into the ball on purpose.

Wait wait wait. Are you KIDDING ME?!! They’re allowing this to stand?! Grandal threw his shoulder into it on purpose! pic.twitter.com/9TdAil9O3i — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 11, 2021

The umpires let the play stand, though.

Chicago is leading Houston, 9-6, in the bottom of the fourth inning on Sunday night.

The White Sox are trailing the Astros, 2-0, in the series. Chicago is in need of a win tonight in order to stay alive.