Who Is Martin Brundle? Meet The Sports Reporter Going Viral

Martin Brundle got to trending after some awkward exchanges at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Prompting sports fans that may not follow racing to ask who he is.

Brundle is a UK-born race car driver-turned-broadcaster who started out as an ITV Sports commentator back in 1997.

He'd work with ITV for 11 years before shifting to the BBC in 2009, and eventually Sky Sports in 2012.

Brundle raced professionally from 1984-1996 and has become a highly respected and well-known commentator on British airwaves.

Many regard Martin Brundle as the best Formula 1 driver to never win a race. His smart but gutsy driving style endeared him to racing fans around the globe. And that style helped net him nine podium finishes across his 158 starts.

Brundle started trending Sunday when the 5-foot-7 broadcaster mistook Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Followed by getting blanked by David Beckham when he went in for an interview.

Although Brundle's persistence eventually landed him a conversation with the soccer great later in the day. Giving viewers a laugh when he said "If at first you don't succeed, try and try again."