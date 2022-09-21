Who Roger Federer Wants To Team Up With In Final Match

Roger Federer is set to play his final match of his professional career on Friday at the Laver Cup.

He usually plays singles and doubles at the event but for this year's version, he's only going to play doubles.

His doubles partner hasn't been announced yet but he's hoping to play with his longtime friend and rival, Rafael Nadal.

"Of course, no doubt," Federer said via ESPN. "I think it could be quite a unique situation, if it were to happen. For as long as we battled together, having had always this respect for one another, our families, coaching teams, for us as well to go through a career we both have had, come out the other side and have a nice relationship, is maybe a great message to tennis and beyond."

"For that reason, it would be great, I don't know if it will happen, but it would be great."

Federer has had many epic matches against Nadal over the years so it'd only be fitting if he ended his career playing alongside his greatest nemesis.

The match will take place on Friday evening at London's O2 Arena.