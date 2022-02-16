Why Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup Is Good News For The Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ breakup with Shailene Woodley might be good news for the Green Bay Packers – and the National Football League as a whole.

According to a Wednesday report from InTouch, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Hollywood actress have broken up.

Rodgers and Woodley dated for roughly two years, getting engaged last season. However, they’ve reportedly decided to call it quits before getting married.

Why?

Rodgers has been prioritizing football.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” says one insider. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.” The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, is “an independent guy,” the sources adds, noting Aaron “got cold feet” about his impending nuptials to the Big Little Lies actress, 30.

Does that sound like a man who’s ready to retire?

Not so much.

Aaron Rodgers might not fear retirement, but he doesn't sound like a quarterback ready to retire: "I still feel like there's more I can get out of this body." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 11, 2022

Rodgers might one day decide to ride off into the sunset, but based on the reason for his breakup with Woodley, it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to give up on football just yet.

The safe bet is on Rodgers playing in 2022.

The question, of course, is will it be in Green Bay or somewhere else?

One NFL head coach is reportedly pushing hard for a Rodgers trade.