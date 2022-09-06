Why Alabama's Band Reportedly Isn't Traveling To Texas

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 15: The flag girls of the Alabama Crimson Tide marching band perform before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 15, 2008 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Texas Longhorns this weekend, they will do so without a familiar sound coming from the stands.

According to a new report, Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" won't be participating in the game this weekend. The report suggests bad seating arrangements are the reason for the decision not to travel to Austin this weekend.

"A former member of the Million Dollar Band has confirmed that the band will not be traveling to Austin, TX because of the proposed seating arrangements and limited number of seats," Alabama reporter AJ Spurr said.

"Here’s a picture of the TCU band sitting where they wanted the MDB to sit."

Alabama probably won't need its band to take down the Longhorns this weekend. The Crimson Tide enter the contest as 20-point favorites after a 55-0 drubbing of Utah State last weekend.

Texas also found a win last weekend, a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Alabama and Texas kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.