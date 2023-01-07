Why Bengals Are 'Livid' With NFL This Weekend

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly very unhappy with the NFL right now.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Zac Taylor and the Bengals organization are "livid" about the league's new playoff scenario's after this week's cancellation, saying they believe decision penalizes their team and rewards the division rival Ravens.

According to Schefter:

The league told Cincinnati it should be happy it has been declared the AFC North winner, but the Bengals were furious the rules were changed on the fly and their playoff path intentionally altered.

Had the Bengals beaten the Bills on Monday night were the game not canceled, there's a chance they may not have had anything to play for on Sunday. Now, however, they need to beat Baltimore to avoid a potential coin-flip for homefield advantage in the playoffs.

The coin-flip would occur if the Ravens win this weekend and the Chargers beat the Broncos. Meaning the Bengals could become the first NFL team in history to win its division and not host an opening-round playoff game.