Why Bill Belichick May Not Have Named Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have yet to name an offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season.

During the preseason, the Pats took on play-calling duties by committee — operating under a collaborative process between Belichick, senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.

According to recent reports from NFL insider Roger Sherman of The Ringer, there could be a very practical reason why Belichick hasn't named an official OC.

"There could be a financial element here, too; by withholding a coordinator title, the Patriots could be ensuring the Lions pay Patricia the remaining money owed on his contract while also getting out of having to fit within a pay scale for a position coach. So Patricia is calling plays as New England’s “senior football advisor/offensive line,” and the Ford family keeps sending him paychecks."

"Belichick not naming an offensive coordinator so that matt patricia can keep getting paid by the lions and joe judge can keep getting paid by the giants (and so that they don't have to talk to the media like designated coordinators have to do) is such classic bill," NFL analyst Tej Seth wrote in response to this theory.

Patricia called offensive plays during every preseason game this year and was the only coach to call plays while starting quarterback Mac Jones was on the field.

Still, Belichick has refused to name an official play caller before the start of the 2022 season.

The Patriots will kickoff their regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on September 11.