Why Brock Purdy Was Stunned By Christian McCaffrey After Trade

While the the San Francisco 49ers continue to be impressed with the play of rookie QB Brock Purdy, Purdy himself is in awe of his running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Niners acquired the former Pro Bowl RB from Carolina back in October, and as the backup quarterback at that point, Purdy was tasked with helping the veteran get up to speed on the playbook.

It was something that Purdy says was incredible to watch.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

We would always sit down and go over the scripts together before the game. Literally, he wanted me to read every single play. He would say where he’s lining up, what he’s doing, his assignment. And I was like, that’s insane to see how fast he learned stuff when he got here and has been able to know our playbook already inside and out. It’s been wild to see. ... I’m like, man, this is what greatness looks like.

Purdy went on to explain how amazing it's been to see CMC's on-field ability in person.

I feel like [opposing defenses] always have to account for him because he can do so much. He doesn’t just run the football. He can do stuff out of the backfield, he can line up out as a receiver and make plays that way.

In seven games in San Francisco, McCaffrey has already made a tremendous impact on the 49ers offense.

He'll look to continue to do that as they aim to make a run at Super Bowl No. 6.