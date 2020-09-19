Why Bronny James Is Trending On Social Media This Morning

It’s not easy to be the kid of a superstar athlete.

Bronny James is reminding everyone of that on Saturday morning. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star forward is trending on Twitter for allegedly doing something that a lot of teenagers do. Those interested in more can check it out on Twitter – there are more than 60,000 tweets about it.

Such is the life of the kid of a celebrity, though. Everything they do is scrutinized to the 10th degree, fair or not.

But LeBron James has set a great example for his children and they’ll surely handle this latest incident well.

Earlier this month, LeBron James was asked why he didn’t want to bring his children into the NBA Bubble. He was recently joined in Orlando, Florida by his wife, Savannah.

“There’s nothing for them to do,” LeBron said of his kids. “I mean, I’ve got a 16-year-old. I mean, he’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? Five-year-old girl, there’s nothing for her to do. The park isn’t open. I mean, there’s only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous, and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside. Come back in. Go outside. Come back in. They can stay in L.A., and they’re great. There’s literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place. Let’s be honest.”

LeBron James and the Lakers, meanwhile, went up 1-0 on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.

Game 2 of the Los Angeles vs. Denver series is scheduled for Sunday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.