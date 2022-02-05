Why James Harden Is Reportedly Frustrated With Brooklyn Nets

Odds are increasing that the Brooklyn Nets end up trading James Harden ahead of the deadline.

Rumors have been circulating for a while now suggesting Harden is frustrated with his role in Brooklyn. The veteran All-Star has since denied those rumors, but a new report confirms the former.

Harden has reportedly grown frustrated about how things have panned out in Brooklyn. He expected to be one of three superstars playing on the same team, but the trio has rarely been together on the court at the same time.

Harden, as a result, may want out.

“While [James] Harden has thrown hints that he’s not crazy about Irving’s part-time status, a source with knowledge of Harden’s thinking said he’s frustrated in general with his Nets tenure,” writes Sam Amick and Alex Schafer of The Athletic, via Clutch Points.

“He came to Brooklyn expecting to be part of a three-headed monster, yet has played a similar role to what was required of him in Houston: having to be the guy. While Irving’s part-time status is unprecedented, a source aware of the team’s thinking said the 6-foot-2 point guard’s situation hasn’t been as much of a problem as one would expect because he’s played hard when available, albeit in a limited capacity.”

It’s clear James Harden didn’t want the Nets’ success – or lack thereof – to rest on his shoulders, which is understandable.

When you play on a team that has both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, you expect to take a few nights off and keep winning in the process. But Harden’s role has been expanded as Durant has dealt with injuries and Irving has been playing on a part-time status.

There’s one clear way the Nets can smooth things out: get the three-headed monster back in full force.