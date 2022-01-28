Why Jerry Jones Waited To Comment On Mike McCarthy’s Future

Earlier this week, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to give a definitive answer on the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. Unsurprisingly, this indecision led to a flurry of rumors that the organization could be moving on to a new sideline leader.

Today, Jones has an explanation for his lack of clarity.

According to Cowboys insider Jon Machota, the Dallas executive said he didn’t give a definitive answer as part of a plan to keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on staff.

Jerry Jones is trying to say that he never definitively said Mike McCarthy would be back for another season as Cowboys head coach last week because it was all part of his plan to keep Dan Quinn on staff — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 28, 2022

Earlier today, reports from the Dallas Morning News revealed that Jones said McCarthy’s job status was never in question. He reportedly claimed that he and the head coach were working “behind the scenes” to do all they could to retain Quinn as DC.

Quinn, who was a top candidate for multiple head coaching jobs in this year’s cycle, agreed to return to Dallas and reportedly received a “substantial raise” from Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office.

Despite notching a much-improved regular season in his second year with the Cowboys, McCarthy failed to lead his title-hopeful team past the Wild Card round. While his job may be secure for now, he has a lot to prove this upcoming season.