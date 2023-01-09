Why Kirby Smart's Parents Won't Be In Attendance Monday Night

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Kirby Smart, head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

For Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, having his parents in attendance for games is a bigger tradition for him than his choice of headwear. But for one of the biggest games of his career, they sadly won't be able to attend.

Ahead of tonight's national title game between Smart's Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs, his parents won't be in attendance at SoFi Stadium. His father, Sonny Smart, is dealing with health problems and his wife, Shannon Smart, won't be attending either as a result.

Smart has said that it hurts to know that his parents won't be in attendance. He acknowledged that they have to make the decision that's in the best interest of their health though.

"He's a really special man to me," Smart said, via the Athens Banner-Herald. "Unfortunately, he's not going to be able to make it to the game... It hurts me that he and my mom won't be here. But I know it's the right decision for him. He's been at almost every, in terms of home game in Athens, playoff games. It's tough that he's not able to make it. Nothing worse than watching your parents grow old. It's like taxes; it's inevitable. They're going to get old. And that's been tough."

Kirby Smart has a chance to make history tonight. He can become the first coach in a decade and the third in the past 30 years to win back-to-back national championships if his Bulldogs beat TCU today.

Better yet, Smart can lead Georgia to the third 15-0 season in college football history - a feat exceeding last year's national championship campaign.

Will Smart and the Bulldogs win today's game?