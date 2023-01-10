Why Kirby Smart's Son Was 'Bawling' After National Title

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kirby Smart's 10-year-old son, Andrew, wasn't all smiles after last night's National Championship victory.

In fact, the son of Georgia's head coach was "bawling" his eyes out after the Dawgs back-to-back national title.

Andrew was upset about the impending departure of star quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Here's what Smart had to say about this story:

"He said, 'Stetson’s leaving. Stetson’s gone.’"

"I said, ‘He’s 25 years old. He’s gotta go!’"

In addition to being one of the best players in college football, Bennett is also one of the oldest. The senior QB elected to return for another season after last year's national title, despite being 25 years old.

Bennett accounted for 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns in last night's throttling of the TCU Horned Frogs.

Smart's son certainly isn't the only Georgia fan sad to see Bennett go this offseason.