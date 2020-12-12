Why Kirk Herbstreit Left College GameDay Early Today

No one is busier during the college football season than Kirk Herbstreit. In fact, his schedule this weekend is so hectic that he had to leave College GameDay early.

Herbstreit made the trip to West Point, New York for today’s preview of the Army-Navy game. However, the veteran ESPN analyst had to leave around 11:30 am ET so he can get on a plane and fly down to Miami.

We’re not kidding, Herbstreit is currently on his way to Miami. He’ll be calling the ACC showdown between the Hurricanes and Tar Heels alongside Chris Fowler.

The camera crew for ESPN actually showed Herbstreit exiting West Point in a helicopter. Rece Davis jokingly said Herbstreit was getting “royal treatment.”

So Kirk Herbstreit is leaving West Point, New York and flying to Miami to make the 3:30 kickoff? Wow. That's pretty incredible. — Joe (@IAKOWJoe) December 12, 2020

Herbstreit’s dedication as both an analyst and broadcaster for ESPN is truly inspiring. After spending multiple hours breaking down the top matchups in college football, he’s going to take a few hours off and then analyze an intense ACC matchup.

This is a huge game for both programs, especially Miami. A win this afternoon over North Carolina would all but solidify the school’s spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

It should be fun to see two of the best quarterbacks in the country go head-to-head, as Sam Howell and D’Eriq King have been great for their respective teams.

Kickoff for the Miami-North Carolina is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.