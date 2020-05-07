Why Kristin Cavallari Is Reportedly Divorcing Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler announced last month that they are separating following seven-plus years of marriage.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the couple announced.

Cutler played in the NFL from 2006-17. Cavallari became popular on MTV’s Laguna Beach and has since created her own brand, Uncommon James.

Page Six is reporting that Cavallari is divorcing Cutler, in part, due to him being “lazy.”

The “Hills” star married Cutler in 2013 when he was a quarterback with the Chicago Bears, and we’re told she thought he was lined up for a demanding career as a sports broadcaster after he hung up his cleats. But sources say that after his broadcasting career faltered, the ever-ambitious Cavallari, who announced in late April that the pair were splitting, found him “unmotivated” and even “lazy” — while he found that he had a penchant for hanging out with their three kids and menagerie of animals on their Tennessee farm.

Cutler became a hit on the couple’s reality show, Very Cavallari, for his laissez faire attitude.

“I’m not really looking to do a lot of work right now. I’m looking to do the exact opposite of that,” Cutler said on a 2018 episode.

Fast forward a couple of years later, and that attitude might have led to the couple’s divorce.

