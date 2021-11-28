Report: 1 Reason Why Lincoln Riley Is Leaving Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley to USC rumors are reportedly heating up. Earlier on Sunday, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman shared he wouldn’t be surprised if USC “took a big swing” to land Riley now.

Now the thought process behind the potential move is being reported thanks to Feldman’s colleague Chris Vannini.

Multiple coaches have said to me that Oklahoma becomes a much harder job in the SEC and they thought Riley would be wise to look elsewhere, whether that was LSU or USC. https://t.co/ImEtRQ4HMd — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 28, 2021

“Multiple coaches have said to me that Oklahoma becomes a much harder job in the SEC,” Vannini tweeted. “And they thought Riley would be wise to look elsewhere, whether that was LSU or USC.”

On Saturday, Riley shut down rumors that he was leaving OU for the Tigers.

“I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU,” Riley said.

That was moments after the Sooners were eliminated from Big 12 title contention with the loss to Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

Guess he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t going to be the next head coach of LSU. So USC it is. pic.twitter.com/6m79O3y9V9 — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) November 28, 2021

For what it’s worth, Riley and Oklahoma have been landing big recruits right in USC’s backyard for years now. So the 38-year-old coach already has recruiting ties to the area.

And despite the program’s struggles, USC still has the national pull to land top-tier talent with the right leadership.

If USC could keep its homegrown talent in Southern Cal, the Trojans would definitely have a shot at returning to glory. Riley is a brilliant offensive mind and young enough to bring an exciting new vibe to the Coliseum.