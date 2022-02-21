The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Why Michael Jordan Isn’t At The All-Star Game Tonight

Michael Jordan at a Nike event.Michael Jordan during Air Jordan XXI Launch Event in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Dave Rossman/Getty Images for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

The NBA’s All-Star Game is set to begin on Turner Sports. This year’s game is a special one, as the league is honoring its 75th anniversary team.

There will be a couple of notable absences, though.

The biggest one: Michael Jordan. The NBA’s greatest player of all-time wasn’t spotted in any of the 75th anniversary pregame festivities.

He had a good excuse, though. Jordan owns a NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. He was in attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday night.

Jordan appeared to have a good time on Sunday. One of his drivers, Bubba Wallace, finished in second place, just missing out on the victory.

Jordan isn’t the only notable absence in Cleveland in regards to the 75th anniversary team. Kevin Durant will also miss the game due to a death in the family.

The NBA’s 2022 All-Star Game is set to begin shortly on TNT.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.