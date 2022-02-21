Why Michael Jordan Isn’t At The All-Star Game Tonight

The NBA’s All-Star Game is set to begin on Turner Sports. This year’s game is a special one, as the league is honoring its 75th anniversary team.

There will be a couple of notable absences, though.

The biggest one: Michael Jordan. The NBA’s greatest player of all-time wasn’t spotted in any of the 75th anniversary pregame festivities.

He had a good excuse, though. Jordan owns a NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. He was in attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday night.

Michael Jordan pulling up to the Daytona 500

Jordan appeared to have a good time on Sunday. One of his drivers, Bubba Wallace, finished in second place, just missing out on the victory.

A "dejected" Bubba Wallace talks with Regan Smith after a 2nd-place finish in the Daytona 500.

Jordan isn’t the only notable absence in Cleveland in regards to the 75th anniversary team. Kevin Durant will also miss the game due to a death in the family.

The grandmother of Kevin Durant passed away this morning, Wanda Durant announces. Kevin Durant – named one of the 75 greatest players ever – will no longer attend 75th Anniversary team ceremony tonight at NBA All-Star Game as the family mourns loss.

The NBA’s 2022 All-Star Game is set to begin shortly on TNT.