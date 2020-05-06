Why Michael Jordan Isn’t Friends With Charles Barkley Anymore

Charles Barkley admitted on ESPN on Tuesday night that his relationship with Michael Jordan has soured and it probably won’t get better anytime soon.

“The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years,” Barkley said on the Waddle and Silvy Show on ESPN 1000 in Chicago. “At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But to me he’s still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there’s nothing I can do about it, brother.”

Barkley said that Jordan has his number and is free to call him anytime. But the former Dream Team teammates probably won’t reconcile anytime soon.

“It’s been a long time,” Barkley said. “So I guess not.”

What caused the rift in the first place? It appears to be comments by Barkley about Jordan’s job as an NBA front office executive. His tenure leading the Charlotte Hornets hasn’t gone very well.

Here’s what Barkley said about Jordan back in 2012:

“I think the biggest problem has been I don’t know if he has hired enough people around him who he will listen to,” Barkley said ESPN 1000 in 2012. “One thing about being famous is the people around you, you pay all their bills so they very rarely disagree with you because they want you to pick up the check. They want to fly around on your private jet so they never disagree with you. I don’t think Michael has hired enough people around him who will disagree.”

That’s harsh, but fair. Barkley is an NBA analyst – probably the most-prominent one on TV – and it’s his job to criticize those in the sport. Jordan, as great as he was as a player, has been mediocre at best in the front office.

“I love Michael, but he just has not done a good job,” Barkley said in 2012. “Even though he is one of my great friends, I can’t get on here and tell you he’s done a great job. He has not done a great job, plain and simple.”

Those comments apparently did not sit well with Jordan – which is not surprising after watching him still hold grudges on The Last Dance – but it’s disappointing he stopped being friends with Barkley as a result.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air on Sunday night at 9 p.m. E.T.