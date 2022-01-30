Why NFL Fans Do Not Like Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most-liked player in the National Football League. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is one of the most-entertaining players in league history. He has a pretty fun personality to match and has developed a pretty strong following, even outside of his fans in Kansas City.

Those close to Mahomes aren’t very well liked, though – at least by many NFL fans on social media.

Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate over the years.

Jackson Mahomes has built his own social media following. He has more than 1 million followers on TikTok and is constantly posting dancing videos at games.

Jackson Mahomes’ videos are often torn apart on social media, though. Earlier this season, he was criticized for dancing on a tribute logo for fallen Washington Football Team star Sean Taylor.

Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with. This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/7puweqqOuM — Owen Kidd (@OKiddVT) October 17, 2021

Jackson Mahomes later apologized, though he continues to receive criticism on social media for his behavior.

“Sup I get Bullied a lot but I’m still here,” he wrote on his TikTok page.

Many NFL fans are actually rooting for Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday because of Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.

Dear Joe Burrow, Free us from seeing Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes perform their antics once more. Regards,

Everyone. — Braxdan Turner (@FBCoachBT12) January 30, 2022

Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes will push through, of course. Brittany Matthews is even raising money for anti-bullying work through her “Team Brittany” T-shirt.

Hopefully we get a good game on Sunday afternoon, at least.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Bengals is set for 3 p.m. E.T. on CBS.