Why Phil Knight Is Trending After Election Day Results

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chairman Emeritus of Nike, Inc., Phil Knight watches as the Oregon Ducks play against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Oregon defeated Cal 42-24. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Nike found Phil Knight found himself trending after election day took place in Oregon yesterday.

No, he didn't run for office. Instead, Knight donated millions of dollars to two different candidates in the months leading up to Oregon's governor race.

According to a report from Oregon Live, Knight donated nearly $4 million to unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson this year. Eventually, polls showed Johnson lagging behind fellow candidates Christine Drazan, a Republican, and Tina Kotek, a Democrat.

Knight then turned his attention to Drazan, donating $1 million to her campaign in the weeks leading up to the election.

In the end, Tina Kotek won the race and those on Twitter aren't feeling too bad for Knight.

"BOOM!!! Take that Phil Knight," one person said.

"phil knight's gubernatorial investments not really paying off maybe you should have put that 5 million toward poverty reduction programs bro," another person said.

"For the record, this is the second governor's race in a row which Oregon's richest person, Phil Knight (Nike's founder), has been unable to buy," said another.

Those in Oregon clearly aren't feeling bad for Knight.