At least for this upcoming season, it’s looking like Russell Wilson will remain with the Seattle Seahawks.

But, that fact reportedly could change sometime in the near future. On Friday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter released the four possible trade locations Wilson would approve under his current no-trade clause contract: the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears.

Of these four options, Chicago is easily one of the most puzzling. In 2020, the Bears’ offense ranked among the lowest in the NFL — collecting just 5,302 total yards on 331.4 yards per game.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Wilson likes the Bears’ franchise as a unique challenge for an accomplished QB.

“Russell Wilson’s thinking is broader. It’s big picture from what I’m told,” Fowler said on Friday’s episode of Get Up. “This is a guy who wants to be in an NFL managerial position in the future — maybe even NFL ownership. so in a case like Chicago, he’s not thinking in terms of their struggles on offense recently — he’s thinking in terms of turning around a franchise that is historically great but had struggles on offense for the better part of 20 years. He would love that kind of story.”

Russell Wilson is a man pic.twitter.com/kVo1d4UzFW — george (@thegeorgeyou) February 26, 2021

Tensions between Wilson and the Seahawks have reportedly been boiling over for years now.

The main focus of the conflict lies in the shear volume of hits the seven-time Pro Bowler takes as a superstar QB. Since entering the league, Wilson leads the league with sacks taken (394) and quarterback scrambles (430). With a glaring lack of effort taken to strengthen the offensive line, the long-time Seattle QB is growing increasingly frustrated with the organization.

When Wilson’s four potential trade partners were released this morning, Bears fans (and players) couldn’t help but show their excitement. Chicago stars Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen both took to Twitter to make their pitches for Wilson.

@DangeRussWilson what’s good dawg ? Heard you were looking for a way out 👀👀👀👀 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) February 25, 2021

@DangeRussWilson you called bro ? — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 25, 2021

With a solid defense and talented young weapons on the offensive end, the obvious missing piece for the Bears is a franchise QB. In 2020, the team split starting time between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles — neither of whom produced impressive numbers.

The addition of Wilson would certainly prime the Bears for a potential deep playoff run.

Where do you want to see Wilson play next?