Why Serena Williams Has Tape On Her Face At Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Serena Williams of the United States in action against Harmony Tan of France in her first round match during Day Two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Robert Prange/Getty Images

Serena Williams hadn't played a singles match in a year until she stepped back on the court at Wimbledon this afternoon.

The tennis legend took the court against world No. 113, France's Harmony Tan in the first round. When she stepped on the grass court this afternoon, fans noticed something a little different.

She was wearing black tape on her face. According to a report from Insider, Williams is wearing the tape to help with sinus issues.

From Insider:

According to the UK Times, those stickers are actually Kinesio tape, also known as kinesiology tape or its brand name, KT Tape, and she is using them to help her sinuses. Williams uses the tape in hopes it will prevent pain and ease pressure in and around her nose. "I'm a sinus sufferer," Williams said in 2007. "Playing tennis or pretty much doing anything every day is not easy when you have sinuses. You feel a lot of pressure, congestion, and pain, and training for Grand Slams ... it's not easy."

Williams dropped the first set in a shaky performance. However she bounce back with a dominant effort in the second set, with a 6-1 victory.

Williams and Tan are headed for a third set.