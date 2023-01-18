Why Stetson Bennett Isn't Eligible For College Hall Of Fame

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Is it possible one of the most storied players in the history of Georgia football could be left off the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame? Apparently so, if nothing changes.

By the letter of the very first law of the Hall of Fame:

First and foremost, a player must have received First Team All-America recognition by a selector organization that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise their consensus All-America teams.

Despite being a two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy finalist, Bennett was never selected to be first-team All-American at any point in his career. That said, there's always exceptions to every rule.

Unfortunately for Bennett though, he could be up against it. Changing the rule would require a number of governing bodies to be on the same page, which in the current landscape of college sports is near impossible.

Still, it's hard to imagine a quarterback with as impeccable a postseason resume as Bennett not being recognized at some point.

Time will tell.