Why The Raiders Likely Benched Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham to close out their 2022 season.

Carr has $40.4 million guaranteed if he can't pass a physical this offseason. It appears the Raiders may be trying to preserve his health so they can part ways with him before the 2023 campaign.

In his ninth season with the Raiders organization, Carr has collected 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 interceptions en route to a 6-9 record. This past weekend's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers essentially eliminated the team from postseason contention.

The Raiders signed Carr on a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension prior to the 2022 season. That being said, they structured it so they could easily part ways with him after just one year. The team's dead-cap number for 2023 is only $5.6 million if Carr gets cut this offseason.

"There’s a lot to be sorted through once the season is over," head coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday.

Stidham will get the start in this weekend's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.