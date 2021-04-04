Why There Was A Long Break In Between Final Four Games

Today’s Final Four featured a longer-than-usual break between games. Baylor‘s blowout win over Houston ended over an hour before the tip-off between Gonzaga and UCLA at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The break between games was not popular for fans watching from home. It was very obvious that the CBS/Turner analysts had a lot of time to kill between games, especially after a dude of a game between the Bears and Cougars.

However, the long break was for a pretty legitimate reason. Unlike every Final Four before this, the NCAA is dealing with COVID-19, which means enhanced cleaning protocols, adding time to set up between games.

There was also a long Miley Cyrus performance thrown in there as well. All of which meant well over an hour between games. Luckily, we’re back to the action, and have a pretty good second game so far.

In case you were wondering, the reason there is such a long gap between games is due to COVID-19 cleaning protocols. Remember, in the Elite Eight they alternated the two courts to cut down on the time between games. There is only one court being used in the Final Four. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 4, 2021

Baylor ran out to a huge early lead against Houston, heading to halftime up 45-20, and didn’t lose much momentum in the second half. The Bears wound up with a 78-59 win to advance to their first national championship game since 1948. That year, they lost in the title game to Adolph Rupp’s Kentucky Wildcats, who took home the first title in program history.

UCLA, a huge underdog tonight, is playing right with Gonzaga so far. Midway through the first half, it is 27-25 Bruins.

We’ll see if Mick Cronin‘s team can keep its magical run going, or if Gonzaga will get the chance to win its first national title and complete the first undefeated season in Division I college hoops since 1976.

