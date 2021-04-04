The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Why There Was A Long Break In Between Final Four Games

a general view of the final fourINDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 03: A general view of the crowd as the Wisconsin Badgers practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Today’s Final Four featured a longer-than-usual break between games. Baylor‘s blowout win over Houston ended over an hour before the tip-off between Gonzaga and UCLA at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The break between games was not popular for fans watching from home. It was very obvious that the CBS/Turner analysts had a lot of time to kill between games, especially after a dude of a game between the Bears and Cougars.

However, the long break was for a pretty legitimate reason. Unlike every Final Four before this, the NCAA is dealing with COVID-19, which means enhanced cleaning protocols, adding time to set up between games.

There was also a long Miley Cyrus performance thrown in there as well. All of which meant well over an hour between games. Luckily, we’re back to the action, and have a pretty good second game so far.

Baylor ran out to a huge early lead against Houston, heading to halftime up 45-20, and didn’t lose much momentum in the second half. The Bears wound up with a 78-59 win to advance to their first national championship game since 1948. That year, they lost in the title game to Adolph Rupp’s Kentucky Wildcats, who took home the first title in program history.

UCLA, a huge underdog tonight, is playing right with Gonzaga so far. Midway through the first half, it is 27-25 Bruins.

We’ll see if Mick Cronin‘s team can keep its magical run going, or if Gonzaga will get the chance to win its first national title and complete the first undefeated season in Division I college hoops since 1976.

[Andy Katz]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.