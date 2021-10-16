Why There Was Such A Long Delay In Astros vs. Red Sox

A long delay took place during Saturday’s Game 2 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

Boston jumped out to a commanding 4-0 lead in the top of the first on a J.D. Martinez grand slam off of Astros SP Luis Garcia. It was almost just as ugly in the top of the second.

After walking Boston catcher Kevin Plawecki in the top of the second, Houston trainers came out to the mound to check on Garcia. Moments later, he left the game with an apparent injury.

The Astros weren’t prepared for such an early exit. Garcia’s replacement, Jake Odorizzi, hadn’t even begun warming up before Garcia’s exit. Per the rules, Odorizzi was permitted to take as much time as needed to warm up in the top of the second.

I know that was a long delay. Jake Odorizzi also is a starting pitcher who hadn't begun stretching and is being asked to throw in a playoff game. So forgive him for cramming a typically long routine into 13 minutes. Pitching is hard. Pitching in a situation like this is brutal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 16, 2021

The pitching change didn’t help the Astros in the slightest.

With Plawecki already on first, Odorizzi allowed a single to Christian Arroyo, struck out Kyle Schwarber a batter later and then allowed another single to Enrique Hernandez to load the bases.

Rafael Devers took advantage of the opportunity and blasted one over the right-field wall for a grand slam – Boston’s second of the game.

ANOTHER BOSTON GRAND SLAM. Rafael Devers puts the Red Sox up 8-0 early in Game 2 👀 (via @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/4i5Qnq0CRM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 16, 2021

It’s going to be a long afternoon for the Houston Astros. The Red Sox lead 8-0 in the top of the second.

Catch the rest of the action right now on FOX.