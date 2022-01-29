Why Tom Brady Reportedly Decided To Retire After 2021 Season

What was inevitable finally came to fruition on Saturday afternoon. Tom Brady’s NFL career is over.

Brady decided to retire on Saturday, ending a legendary 22-season career. He now gets the opportunity to spend more time with his family. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, that’s one of the primary reasons he’s calling it a career.

Family, health and the Buccaneers’ expected roster turnover are reportedly the three primary factors that went into Brady’s retirement decision.

“Sources said that Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health,” reports Schefter and Darlington via ESPN.com. “While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said.

“Brady, 44, has been adamant for weeks that he never wanted a ‘farewell season,’ and many who know him believed he desired a decision made without much drama leading up to it. He will shift focus to new endeavors and believes this is the right moment to end his playing career, sources said.”

More on Tom Brady retiring after 22 illustrious NFL seasons:https://t.co/UySqfVqWq4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Family was at the forefront of Tom Brady’s mind at the end of his 2021-22 season. He even admitted on his podcast that his wife, Gisele, grew tired of watching Brady take hits on the football field.

Now, Brady can focus on his family all while staying away from the brutality of football.

There’s no doubt Gisele and his kids will enjoy his company more often.