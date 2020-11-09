Why Tony Romo Isn’t Calling An NFL Game This Week

For the first time all season, Tony Romo won’t be calling an NFL game in the booth for CBS this week.

The former Cowboys quarterback will be on bye as his partner Jim Nantz travels to Augusta National Golf Club to cover the 2020 Masters Tournament.

With the week off, many fans are calling for Romo to join Nantz and help cover the storied tournament.

This wouldn’t be the only football/golf crossover taking place at Augusta this weekend. ESPN’s College GameDay will also make an unprecedented appearance, setting up shop on the course Saturday morning.

I am 100% serious when I say Tony Romo should be on Masters coverage for CBS https://t.co/KaYDlnaeIh — Chris Bumbaca (@BOOMbaca) November 9, 2020

“Anytime College GameDay travels to a new destination it’s special, and the opportunity to be on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters is extraordinary. As this iconic event coincides with the college football season for the first time, we look forward to getting fans ready for a football Saturday, while also showcasing the Masters and the greatest golfers in the world,” ESPN’s president said of the College GameDay decision.

Originally scheduled for late March, The Masters was one of the first sporting event casualties taken at the hands of COVID-19. For the first time ever, the tournament won’t be played in either March or April. This will be the first time players will take the course with no gallery as well.

CBS has yet to release an updated announcer schedule for their Week 9 coverage of the NFL.