Late on Friday night, veteran wideout Taylor Gabriel announced that he was retiring from the NFL. He broke the news on his own Instagram account.

Gabriel posted a picture of himself relaxing in a pool with the following caption: “Retired Undrafted Free Agent Tryout #7Years Thanks to all my fans and supporters love y’all.”

Several of Gabriel’s former teammates congratulated him on Instagram.

Despite going undrafted back in 2014, Gabriel went on to have a really productive pro career. He began his NFL journey with the Cleveland Browns, hauling in 64 passes for 862 yards and a touchdown during a two-year span.

Gabriel was eventually waived by the Browns in 2016, but that actually ended up helping out his career. The Abilene Christian product was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Falcons and played a major role in their run to the Super Bowl.

In two seasons with the Falcons, Gabriel had 68 catches for 957 yards and seven touchdowns. His production with the franchise earned him a lucrative contract with the Chicago Bears.

During the 2018 offseason, Gabriel signed a four-year deal worth $26 million with the Bears. He had a strong start to his career in Chicago, as he had 67 receptions for 688 yards in 2018. Unfortunately, injuries forced him to miss nearly half of the 2019 season.

The Bears eventually released Gabriel in February of 2020. Though he could’ve played elsewhere last fall, he chose to opt out due to concerns over COVID-19.

Considering he was an undrafted player from a non-football school, Taylor Gabriel had a really nice career at the highest level.