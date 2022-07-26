Wife Of Former NHL Star Has Reportedly Filed For Divorce

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hilary Rhoda, the model wife of former NHL star Sean Avery, has reportedly filed for divorce.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model filed court documents in Los Angeles earlier this week, citing "irreconcilable differences," per TMZ Sports.

The couple, who got married back in 2015, separated on July 17.

According to court filings, Rhoda wants physical custody of their two-year-old son, but is willing to share legal custody with Avery.

The couple reportedly have a prenuptial agreement.

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world who continues to evolve as a creative and, more importantly, an incredible mother. Happy Birthday," Avery wrote on Instagram earlier this year.

Avery spent 10 seasons in the NHL, suiting up for the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars before retiring in 2012.