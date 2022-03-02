Wife Of Jim Boeheim Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim’s wife, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint earlier this afternoon.

According to reports from Syracuse.com, Boeheim was robbed of her purse in the Destiny USA shopping mall parking lot in Syracuse, NY.

She was sitting in her car when she was approached by a “youth” who pointed a gun at her and reached into the vehicle to take her purse, per police reports.

Juli Boeheim robbed at gunpoint in Destiny USA parking lot https://t.co/yo2I6qyYtc — Geoff Herbert (@deafgeoff) March 2, 2022

The thief and two others drove off in a nearby car. Boeheim was not injured, police said in a news release.

Juli Boeheim is co-founder of the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation and the mother of four children, including Syracuse men’s basketball players Jimmy and Buddy.

Juli was seated behind the Syracuse bench for the Orange’s 88-79 away loss to North Carolina last night. She and Jim have been married since 1997.