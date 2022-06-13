Wil Lutz Has Been Cleared To Return: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are set to get back their starting kicker next season.

Will Lutz announced on Monday that he's been medically cleared to return to game action. He had to miss the entire 2021-22 season with a core muscle injury that required multiple surgeries to heal.

Getting Lutz will do wonders for the Saints in their kicking game. He's one of the best kickers in the NFL and has shown that throughout his career.

He finished the 2020 season making 23/28 field goals and of those five misses, four came from 40-50+ yards.

Lutz was even better in 2019 after making 32/36 field goals and then in 2018, he made 28/30 field goals.

For his career, he's 142/164 from field goal range, which equals 86.6%.

Saints fans are stoked to have Lutz back.

"Crazy how important kickers actually are… would’ve been a playoff team with him," one fan tweeted.

Getting Lutz back is massive for the Saints as they look to try and return to the playoffs next season.