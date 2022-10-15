Wild First-Half Stat Is Going Viral During Michigan-Penn State Game

At halftime of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan, the Wolverines lead just 16-14.

While this two-point score indicates a closely-contested contest, Michigan has actually dominated the game so far.

The Wolverines have 18 first downs. The Nittany Lions have just one.

Penn State's offense has been shut down this afternoon. The Nittany Lions have just 83 total yards, notching one offensive score on a one-yard touchdown run from Kaytron Allen.

The team's other score came on an electrifying pick-six.

Michigan collected 274 total yards in the first half. The team had 23.56 minutes of possession to Penn State's 6:04.

It's hard to imagine the Nittany Lions holding on to this luck if the game keeps going on its current trajectory.

With both teams undefeated on the year, this game has significant implications for the College Football Playoff.