Wild Kirk Cousins Stat Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

A prominent NFL Twitter account on social media put out a crazy stat that involves Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The NFL on CBS Twitter account tweeted Cousins' record of 59-59-2 which has gotten NFL fans going. A lot of fans think that he's been a painfully average quarterback all along.

Despite the overall record, Cousins is coming off a strong 2021 season with the Vikings. He finished 4,221 yards through the air, 33 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions.

Those numbers weren't enough to get the Vikings to the playoffs as they finished with an 8-9 overall record.

He'll look to have an even better season in 2022 with a new coaching staff in place. Kevin O'Connell is now the new head coach while Wes Phillips is the new offensive coordinator.

If they can unlock more parts of Cousins' game, the Vikings could be a sneaky pick to make the playoffs.