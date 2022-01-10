‘Wild’ News Emerges From Minnesota Vikings Decision

New details have emerged from the Minnesota Vikings organization after the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer.

Per NFL reporter Charles Robinson, Vikes general manager Rick Spielman was reportedly in line for a significant promotion before some of the Zimmer fallout.

“Multiple sources believed as recently as early December that Rick Spielman was on track to promotion in the Vikings org to a senior position,” Robinson tweeted. Adding that the new title “would have placed him between the GM/Coach layer and ownership.”

The Vikings gave both Zimmer and Spielman the axe on Monday. Marking the first time in Zimmer’s career that he’s been fired. Minnesota closed the season with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

Zimmer was brought on by the team in 2014. Posting a 72-56-1 record across eight seasons which included three playoff appearances and two postseason wins. Meanwhile Spielman was more tenured, joining the organization back in 2006. He first served as the Vikings VP of player personnel before shifting to GM in 2012.

Zimmer and Spielman both received contract extensions ahead of the 2020 season which were designed to keep the pair in Minnesota through 2023.

Now the Vikings search for a new GM and coach begins after finishing second in the struggling NFC North. The Vikes boast a talented roster but have been held back by a myriad of injuries and mediocre-to-good QB play.

If Aaron Rodgers decides to leave, whoever takes over on the Vikings’ sideline could run the North division for the foreseeable future. The Lions and Bears are still rebuilding. And the Packers have shown to be a different team without A-Rod behind center.