Will Anderson Asked If He'll Play In Alabama's Bowl Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Alabama Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up on defense during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bowl season is quickly approaching which means top prospects have to decide if they want to play for their respective schools.

One of those players is Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson, who's projected to be a top-five pick in next year's NFL Draft.

He was asked by ESPN if he was going to play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State and he made it seem like he wasn't.

"I'm still working out with the team. I still have a conversation to have with Coach Saban. But right now, I'm just living in the moment and enjoying the whole process," Anderson said.

If he doesn't play, it'll likely be due to not wanting to risk an injury.

Anderson had another solid regular season for the Crimson Tide. He racked up 51 total tackles (24 solo), 10 sacks, one interception, and one pass defended.

With the game just a few weeks away (Dec. 31), a decision will have to come sooner rather than later.