Will Fuller Currently Being Monitored: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 06: Will Fuller #15 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown reception against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

There's a chance that Will Fuller could be on a new team in the coming weeks.

Per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Fuller is being monitored by several NFL teams but will likely join a team a bit later in the preseason.

Fuller spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before joining the Miami Dolphins last year. He only played in two games before he hurt his finger and had to miss the rest of the season.

NFL fans are already putting their guesses in for where Fuller will land.

Fuller, 28, had his best season (to date) in 2020 when he finished with 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. For his career, he has 213 receptions for 3,136 yards and 24 touchdowns.

If Fuller is healthy, he's an excellent addition to any team that's looking for receiving help.