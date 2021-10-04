The Spun

The Dolphins Continue To Receive Brutal Injury News

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A rough season for the Miami Dolphins continues to get rougher.

Miami fell to Indianapolis, 27-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins are now 1-3 on the season, after heading into the year with playoff expectations.

The Dolphins have already lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a ribs injury. He’s expected to be out for another week or two. Tagovailoa is one of multiple injuries Brian Flores’ team has dealt with this season.

Now, they’re dealing with another one.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is dealing with a broken finger.

“Will Fuller broke a finger in Sunday’s loss and is expected to be week-to-week, sources say. More bad news after a rough day,” he reports.

It’s been a season to forget for the Dolphins so far.

However, there’s still plenty of season remaining. Miami needs to turn this around – and fast. The Dolphins are scheduled to play the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

