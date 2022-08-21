Will Levis Reacts To The Preseason Heisman Trophy Hype

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 20: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kroger Field on November 20, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There's been increasing smoke for Will Levis to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

The Kentucky quarterback put up strong numbers last season and many pundits think he's going to make an even bigger jump this season.

Levis was asked about that potential jump and what it could mean for his chances to win the Heisman and he downplayed it.

“I don’t care. It doesn’t mean anything,” Levis said via On3. “I don’t look at that stuff. None of that’s ever mattered, so why should I care about it?”

Levis finished his first year as a Wildcat with 2,826 yards through the air, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while also completing 66% of his passes.

He led the Wildcats to a 10-3 season after they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

They're currently one of the top favorites to come out of the East Division in the SEC heading into the season.

Their first game will be on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio).