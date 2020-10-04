Major College Football Coach Will No Longer Discuss Injuries

A major college football head coach announced on Sunday evening that he will no longer be discussing injuries.

College football coaches have certainly been frustrated by the constant speculation about player health surrounding this season (and that speculation is probably fair – it’s a pandemic, after all).

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp appears to be fed up with it. The Gamecocks’ head coach announced on Sunday evening that he’s done talking about injuries.

“Not going to address any injuries the rest of the year. Got parents asking him about COVID and how that affects the team, so just cutting off all injury/COVID reports,” South Carolina reporter David Cloninger tweeted of Muschamp.

That’s…one way of going about things.

Ultimately, it’s tough to see Muschamp getting away with this the rest of the season. It’s understandable for him to be frustrated with the circumstances, but player health trumps all, and it’s important to be clear about everyone’s status.

South Carolina is 0-2 on the 2020 season following Saturday’s loss to Florida. The Gamecocks opened the season with a heartbreaking loss to Tennessee.

Muschamp’s program is seeking its first win of the season next weekend against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is set for noon E.T.