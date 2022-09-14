Will Zalatoris Has 1 Major Suggestion For Tiger Woods
One of golf's brightest young stars had one major request for Tiger Woods: "get in the damn cart!"
On the latest episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris talked Tiger and how he believes the cart could extend the 15-time major champion's career.
"The part that amazes me is he has such a hard time walking, but man, he can still play some good golf," Zalatoris told Bensinger.
"Tiger could get a cart if he wants to. But you know he's never going to take it. Because that's who he is. And it's like, selfishly, I'm like, 'Dude, get in the cart. I want to play with you,'" the 26-year-old continued. "I want to see you when you're 50 ... get in the damn cart."
Woods was granted permission from the Tour to use a cart following his near-fatal car accident in 2020. But Tiger said he'll never use it. Previously telling reporters, "If I can’t play at that level, I can’t play at that level."
Zalatoris says he would love to play with Tiger before he's "done-done." Sharing, "I know that would be an amazing experience."