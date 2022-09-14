Will Zalatoris Has 1 Major Suggestion For Tiger Woods

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Will Zalatoris of the United States looks on from the eighth tee during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

One of golf's brightest young stars had one major request for Tiger Woods: "get in the damn cart!"

On the latest episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris talked Tiger and how he believes the cart could extend the 15-time major champion's career.

"The part that amazes me is he has such a hard time walking, but man, he can still play some good golf," Zalatoris told Bensinger.

"Tiger could get a cart if he wants to. But you know he's never going to take it. Because that's who he is. And it's like, selfishly, I'm like, 'Dude, get in the cart. I want to play with you,'" the 26-year-old continued. "I want to see you when you're 50 ... get in the damn cart."

Woods was granted permission from the Tour to use a cart following his near-fatal car accident in 2020. But Tiger said he'll never use it. Previously telling reporters, "If I can’t play at that level, I can’t play at that level."

Zalatoris says he would love to play with Tiger before he's "done-done." Sharing, "I know that would be an amazing experience."