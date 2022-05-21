Will Zalatoris Is Having An Awful Third Round: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Will Zalatoris of the United States walks up the fifth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was all good just a day ago. After entering the third round of the PGA Championship 9-under, Will Zalatoris shot 3-over to start Saturday's match.

The third day has been a struggle for most of the field. But, all of the sudden, Zalatoris finds himself tied at two behind a surging Mito Pereira.

Golf fans reacted to Zalatoris' performance to start the weekend.

"Will Zalatoris bettors today..." tweeted Action Network.

"Will Zalatoris watching his name drop down the leaderboard today," said BetMGM.

"Kind of getting tired of hearing these commentators decimate Zalatoris’ putting stroke," commented Eddie Pepperell. "The guy is an absolute player. The end."

"Will Zalatoris’ relationship with his putter is almost as rocky as Greg Norman’s marriages," joked Amanda Rose.

"Slow start for Will Zalatoris but I did ask his caddie Ryan Goble how his guy has seemed with body language this week," tweeted one sports journalist. “'He’s been very focused and loose. Good balance of both Walking fast and shoulders back. He loves these big moments.'”

The 25-year-old will look to rally through six holes.