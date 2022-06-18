Will Zalatoris Just Finished His 3rd Round At U.S. Open: Fans React

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris, still seeking his first major championship win, finished his third round atop the leaderboard at the U.S. Open on Saturday afternoon.

Zalatoris, 25, shot a 67 at the Country Club course at Brookline for his third round on Saturday. He currently leads all players and is one shot ahead of current second place.

Sunday could see plenty of changes on the leaderboard, and probably will. But for now, Zalatoris looks to be in great shape.

"With the lowest score of the day (67) so far, Will Zalatoris finished up his third round at the #USOpen as the solo leader," the Golf Channel tweeted.

"Will Zalatoris is trying to become the first American player to earn his first PGA Tour victory at the @usopengolf since Jerry Pate in 1976," said Justin Ray.

"The play of @WillZalatoris in majors can only be described one way - WOW. #USOpen," the official U.S. Open Twitter account tweeted.

"Will Zalatoris cards a third-round 67. #USOpen," said Golf Digest.

Zalatoris even admitted after his third round that he's starting to feel like he belongs out there.

"I feel like I belong now," he said. "There's a difference in thinking it and feeling it."



Sunday is going to be fun, that's for sure.

